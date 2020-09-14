In a virtual hearing that spilled past midnight last month, the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals denied a cannabis dispensary permit for the first time since marijuana was legalized by the state in January.The marijuana business PharmaCann hoped to open a Verilife dispensary at 12-14 W. Maple Ave. in the Gold Coast, but the dispensary faced opposition from neighboring residential buildings and businesses, as well the several aldermen. Leading the opposition effort was FJ Management LLC, the company that operates Tavern …