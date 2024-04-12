Where plaintiff receives a consent form indicating that their treating physician is not an agent of the hospital, this is not dispositive of an apparent agency relationship.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Preston Jones Jr.Around 9 p.m. on March 25, 2019, Christina Brayboy took her three-year-old son Benjamin to an emergency room operated by Advocate Health and Hospital Corporation (Advocate) with flu-like symptoms. He was seen within half an hour, vital signs …