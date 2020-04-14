Thomas G. Morrissey Patrick W. Morrissey

An amputee does not have to go it alone in a lawsuit alleging the Cook County Jail’s toilet and shower facilities do not meet federal disability requirements.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey certified a class in the suit Preston Bennett filed on behalf of certain inmates housed in Division 10 of the jail. Most inmates with physical disabilities are housed there.

Bennett maintains Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is violating the structural standards mandated by the Americans with Disability Act and the Rehabilitation Act by failing to provide a grab bar for each accessible toilet and shower in Division 10.

Bennett entered the jail in March 2018 as a detainee and remained there for four months. Bennett, whose right leg is amputated, was prescribed crutches by jail medical personnel.

In June 2018, he sued Dart and Cook County, alleging the toilets and showers in Division 10 had no grab bars.

The jail had four portable chairs for inmates to use in the shower, but they often were not available, Bennett alleged. Even when a chair was available, he alleged, staff members did not assist him in the shower.

He also contended he had to use the wall and his crutches to lower and raise himself when using the toilet because of the lack of grab bars.

Bennett filed a motion for class certification in December 2018.

Bennett’s proposed class included inmates who were assigned to Division 10 starting on June 27, 2016, to the date judgment is entered in the case.

Those inmates must have been prescribed a walker, crutch or cane by a jail medical provider and have been “denied an accommodation for toileting use and showering.”

Bennett based his motion for class certification on two alternative theories.

One theory was that the ADA and Rehabilitation Act’s structural standards apply to Division 10 and the sheriff’s office failed to comply with those standards by not providing a grab bar for each accessible shower and toilet.

The other theory was that the structural standards do not apply to Division 10, but the class was still entitled to relief because members were denied reasonable accommodations as required by other provisions of the ADA and Rehabilitation Act.

Blakey denied Bennett’s motion for class certification without prejudice in September 2019.

Under the reasonable accommodation theory, Blakey held, the proposed class did not meet Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(a)(2)’s requirement that the class members’ claims involve common questions of law or fact.

Because the members’ disabilities vary, an individualized inquiry would have to be made to determine whether each one had been denied a reasonable accommodation, Blakey wrote in the September opinion.

In that opinion, Blakey acknowledged the proposed class might meet the commonality requirement if the structural standards applied to Division 10.

But he could not decide which theory controlled before ruling on the certification motion because that would violate the rule against one-way intervention, Blakey held.

The rule bars an individual plaintiff from waiting until after receiving a favorable ruling on the merits of his or her claim before moving for class certification.

The rule is designed to prevent class members from benefiting from a favorable ruling on the underlying claim while allowing them to opt out of the suit and not be bound by an unfavorable ruling.

Bennett renewed his motion for certification after redefining his proposed class to exclude the requirement that the class members had been denied an accommodation for toilet use and showering.

Blakey denied the motion in January of this year, holding the redefinition did not cure the problems with the class.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling in March.

The court concluded no “person-specific questions” would have to be answered under the redefinition because Bennett had abandoned his reasonable accommodation theory.

And by embedding a legal conclusion — the assertion that the structural standards apply to Division 10 — in the redefinition of the class, class members will be bound by a ruling on the merits made at summary judgment or trial, the court concluded.

In his opinion Thursday, Blakey held the redefined class meets the requirements of Rule 23, including commonality.

“As the parties agree that all the class members need assistance using the shower and toileting facilities and that Division 10 does not comply with the [s]tructural [s]tandards,” Blakey wrote, “the legal question of whether the [s]tructural [s]tandards control will generate class wide answers and control resolution of this case.”

The case is Preston Bennett v. Thomas Dart, et al., No. 18 C 4268.

Bennett is represented by Patrick W. Morrissey and Thomas G. Morrissey, both of Thomas G. Morrissey Ltd.

“We are pleased with the court’s ruling,” Patrick Morrissey said.

The lead attorneys for Dart and Cook County are Brain P. Gainer and Jack E. Bentley, both of Johnson & Bell Ltd.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office could not be reached for comment.