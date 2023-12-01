Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County Iris Y. Martinez speaks Friday at her annual State of the Clerk’s Address. — Grace Barbic/Chicago Daily Law BulletinClerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County Iris Y. Martinez announced at her annual State of the Clerk’s Address Friday that she plans to create an expungement department at the George Leighton Criminal Building in 2024.While highlighting progress in catching up on an expungement backlog, Martinez said she hopes to provide a centralized location for all …