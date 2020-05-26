Where the holder of a promissory note seeks to file suit for breach of contract and that note contains a clause requiring proper notice of default and acceleration precedent to filing suit, unless the notice is substantively proper and contains the contractually required elements the holder of the note cannot file suit.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Brigid Mary McGrath.

Robert Cruz and Juan Calderon purchased a condominium in 2004 financed by a promissory note for $69,800 executed on Oct. 22, 2004, with a second mortgage on the condominium executed the same day. Cruz and Calderon ceased making payments after July 5, 2005. In November 2005, the senior lender moved to foreclose and the condominium was sold at a judicial sale in 2006. The note, originally made to Olympus Mortgage Company as the junior lender, was assigned to Associates Asset Management LLC (AAM). Calderon was discharged in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding.

AAM sent four letters to Cruz between February 2008 and April 2013, and on May 28, 2013, filed suit against Cruz for breach of contract. Cruz filed an answer, raising as an affirmative defense that AAM failed to give notice of intent to declare default and accelerate the note, which was condition precedent to filing suit. The trial court granted the motion but gave AAM leave to replead the “non-accelerated loan balance.” Cruz again answered that he was given insufficient notice for the condition precedent to be met. The trial court found in favor of AAM, holding the service of the complaint as the proper notice for both default and acceleration, and awarded interest from that date forward. Cruz appealed.

On appeal, Cruz argued the acceleration notice was required under contract to contain information specifying the breach, the action which could cure such breach, a deadline within 10 days to cure, and that failure to cure the breach may result in acceleration of the note, foreclosure and sale of the property. None of the four letters sent to Cruz contained all those pieces of information. Two were sent to an address at which Cruz claims never to have resided and one was sent to the condominium address after Cruz left.

The appellate court agreed that, under the plain language of the note, proper notice is a contractual condition precedent to default, and that AAM was required to send the specified “preacceleration notice.” While the court acknowledged that some variation from the exact form of a preacceleration notice might be acceptable, all “substantive requirements” must be fulfilled.

Because no letter had all the required elements and notice that failure to cure the breach would result in acceleration was not included in any letter, the appellate court found that AAM’s notice did not fulfill all “substantive requirements.” And AAM’s failure to provide Cruz with the contractually required notice divests them of the right to file suit, as doing so was listed in the contract as a condition precedent, citing precedent that “[c]ourts will enforce express conditions precedent despite the potential for harsh results from the noncomplying party.”

The appellate court therefore reversed the trial court’s decision.

Associates Asset Management LLC v. Robert L. Cruz

2019 IL App (1st) 182678

Writing for the court: Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan

Concurring: Justices Terrence J. Lavin and Aurelia Pucinski

Released: April 18, 2020