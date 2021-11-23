The Cook County Circuit Court announced plans for electronic filing to be unavailable next week for attorneys filing motions in the Civil, Law and Chancery Divisions, meaning they will need to file cases in person Tuesday through Friday.The site has been undergoing upgrades and posted a similar notice and process in October.EFileIL, the statewide electronic filing system used by the Circuit Court of Cook County, will be unavailable for the Civil, Law, Divisions 1 through 6 and Chancery Divisions starting at 8 p.m. on …