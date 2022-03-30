A federal judge dismissed just one claim in a lawsuit brought by a former court reporter who alleges she was fired for reporting two sheriff’s deputies were sexually harassing her while she was working in a Cook County courthouse in Skokie. Helen Miller alleges her former employer, the Cook County Official Court Reporters Office, part of the Office of the Chief Judge (OCJ), subjected her to a hostile work environment and retaliated against her.She also alleges the OCJ violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by …