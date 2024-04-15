The Cook County Circuit Court website looks different to users Monday after the launch of a redesigned platform intended to be more user- and mobile-friendly.The Office of the Chief Judge said its website is viewed by more than 1 million users annually but has not undergone major revisions in more than 12 years. While the changes are mostly cosmetic, Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said the redesign “will make it easier for the public to find important information about our court system.” “From adding tools to make it …