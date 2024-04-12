A Cook County jury awarded $10.4 million to a woman who alleged she sustained permanent injuries from an improperly placed mesh sling meant to treat urinary incontinence.Rebecca Cribari, then 45, went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in April of 2018 for treatment of urinary incontinence and was placed under the care of Dr. Stephanie Kielb.Kielb diagnosed Cribari with urge incontinence and began treating her with injections of botulinum toxin. Cribari then saw Kielb’s physician’s assistant for a follow-up visit. During …