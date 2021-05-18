In the first Daley Center jury trial since COVID-19 restrictions were eased, jurors last week awarded an Indiana couple more than $43 million following a 2016 car-truck collision.The trial before Circuit Judge James P. Flannery Jr., presiding judge of the Law Division, began on May 10 with jury selection. Jurors reached a verdict the evening of May 13.On May 11, 2016, Cynthia Kroft was on her way to visit her mother after finishing up her shift as an intensive care nurse at what is now Northwest Health Porter hospital when …