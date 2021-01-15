Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is accepting nominations for the position of Cook County public defender — though the incumbent is seeking a new term.Amy P. Campanelli’s six-year term ends March 31. “Providing a vigorous defense for indigent Cook County residents accused of crimes is vital to the proper administration of our criminal justice system,” Preckwinkle said in her late-December announcement, leaving open the possibility of either a “new appointment or a re-appointment.” The president’s office is …