Deeming the existing rule a relic from a bygone legal era, the Illinois Supreme Court will allow lawyers to cite unpublished Rule 23 orders next year.The change announced Nov. 20 doesn’t eliminate Rule 23 orders. The amendment strikes the language that says the orders “may not be cited by any party,” and it adds a sentence that “a nonprecedential order entered under subpart (b) of this rule on or after January 1, 2021, may be cited for persuasive purposes.” In comments added alongside the rules. the Rules Committee …