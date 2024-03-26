Where defendant has a history of drug use, violation of court conditions, and warrants for failure to appear, mandatory drug testing serves as a least restrictive condition for pretrial release.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Associate Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo Jr.Agustin Morales Jr. was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance when he was found with less than 15 grams of cocaine while in the Kane County Adult Justice Center. At the time he was the subject of a …