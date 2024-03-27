Where defendant is charged with violations of municipal ordinances by the municipality, the prosecution may not appeal an interlocutory order under Supreme Court Rule 604(a)(1).The 3rd District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by DuPage County Circuit Judge Michael W. Fleming.In April 2021, Alex French was found in his car, which was disabled in the middle lane of traffic. He failed several field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample. The arresting officer, William Wise, obtained a search …