Where a defendant asserts ineffective assistance of counsel based on statements made by him to his initial counsel on which he relied, the trial court does not abuse its discretion or act as an advocate for the state in calling the initial counsel as a witness to clarify what statements she had made to the defendant.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of 10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Paul P. Gilfillan.Ezyekeio M. Sidney was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of …