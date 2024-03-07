Individually, none of Brian Lipschultz’s missteps as one of the three trustees of the $2 billion Otto Bremer Trust might have justified removing him from the post under a Minnesota law that applies to trustees who have “committed a serious breach of trust.” But adding them up, and he was out.Otto Bremer, founder of Bremer Bank, created the trust in 1944, funding it with shares of the corporation that owns the bank. Since 1944 the trust has dished out $800 million to charitable organizations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North …