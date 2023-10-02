Alabama submitted an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court on its redistricting plan that included only one Black majority congressional district. The Supreme Court rejected the application last week. Let’s see what Alabama does now.The rulingIn a 5-4 decision last term, Chief Justice John Roberts agreed with a three-judge district court panel in Alabama:“In January 2022, a three-judge District Court sitting in Alabama preliminarily enjoined the State from using the districting plan it had recently adopted for …