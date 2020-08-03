The Supreme Court recently refused a Nevada church’s request for exemptions to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The right went apoplectic about Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the damn liberals again, demanding an updated list of Supreme Court automaton candidates, despite no vacancies existing.Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley v. Sisolak In Sisolak, the court rejected an application for injunctive relief, with Roberts joining the four liberal justices. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch filed dissents. Alito …