Joan Biskupic recently had a four-part series on CNN.com that addressed leaks and internal workings of the Supreme Court. This past term showed us that the justices’ and SCOTUS’ plumbing was working, when the famous “flushing justice down the toilet” incident happened in May. It now appears that the plumbing might need to be reexamined in light of the significant leaks taking place.The Joan Biskupic leaks Over the last several years, Biskupic has written about the inner workings of the Roberts Court, and her most recent …