Over the last several years, we have often discussed the issue of the shadow docket, a term coined by University of Chicago Law School Professor William Baude to refer to the increasing use by the U.S. Supreme Court of decision-making that evades the normal appellate process and in which the court issues decisions without oral arguments or without full briefing by the parties. In a decision involving the new Texas abortion law, the term found itself in the official SCOTUS lexicon.Purpose On March 1, we stated the …