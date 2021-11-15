The Supreme Court heard its second states secrets case this term last week, a more than two-hour argument that is complex and difficult to understand for those not practicing in the area. It will be interesting to see how the court addresses these questions, and one wonders why the justices did not consolidate the arguments. Masterful rebuttal Appellate advocacy is hard, and when in front of the Supreme Court, it is an especially difficult task. Rebuttals can be even more of a challenge. But for Paul Clement, who has …