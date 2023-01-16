Maybe the subject matters were not involved or there may be other reasons, but in the two arguments before the Supreme Court last Monday, the total time was about two hours and 35 minutes. The argument on Wednesday weighed in at a svelte 56 minutes. Maybe Chief Justice John Roberts fixed the issue of the never-ending arguments and recalled Chief Justice Warren Burger shortening oral arguments.In re Grand JuryAs noted in last week’s column, the court heard a big case involving attorney-client privilege in the …