In the Jack Daniel’s trademark arguments before the Supreme Court, Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly represented Jack Daniel’s. Blatt has argued close to 50 cases before the Supreme Court, more than any other woman in the nation’s history. She has won nearly 80% of those cases.A unique styleBlatt has a unique style that works for her and her clients, but probably not the way that one might be trained to argue appellate matters. A good example is her exchange with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who laid out a test for …