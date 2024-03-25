Confirmation biases appeared to be in full bloom recently when Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made a comment about the hamstringing of the government in Murthy v. Missouri.The hypotheticalThe Murthy case raises the issue of whether the Biden administration crossed a line when it applied pressure on Meta/Facebook to remove information it deemed harmful. First Amendment concerns are front and center. The questions presented are:“(1) Whether respondents have Article III standing; (2) whether the government’s challenged …