Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita B. Garman (joined by Justice Thomas L. Kilbride) dissented in People v. Ringland, 2017 IL 119484 as follows: “The majority opinion restricts the State’s Attorney’s duty to investigate suspected illegal activity to situations in which ‘other law enforcement agencies inadequately deal with such investigation [citation] or where a law enforcement agency asks the State’s Attorney for assistance.’ Supra Para. 25. There is no support for this restrictive interpretation of the state’s attorney …