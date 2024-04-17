“The law that applies to this case is stated in these instructions, and it is your duty to follow all of them.” So states Illinois Pattern Jury Instruction 1.01(2), which the judge reads to the jurors in every criminal case before the jury begins its deliberations. If we expect jurors to follow the law, we surely must expect judges to lead by example and do the same thing.Now-former Illinois 8th Circuit Judge Robert Adrian did not do so. In the case of the People of the State of Illinois v. Drew Clinton, a 16-year-old girl …