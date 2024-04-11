A deadly traffic stop where plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 shots in under a minute has raised serious questions about the use of force and role of tactical officers in departments.As family and community members mourn 26-year-old Dexter Reed, a police oversight agency and Cook County prosecutors are investigating.Videos and documents released this week by the Chicago Office of Police Accountability paint a harrowing picture of what happened during the March 21 traffic stop. But about a week ago, the …