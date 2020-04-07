A federal judge has agreed to fast-track a lawsuit filed last week against Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart that calls for him to release or transfer detainees from the county jail to protect them against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The proposed class-action suit, to which Dart is named a defendant, asks that detainees who have pre-exisiting health conditions or are older be released from the jail because they are at an increased risk if they contract the virus.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly approved expedited treatment of the order Friday evening, requiring the defendants’ response by Monday evening. A preliminary hearing took place Tuesday morning by telephone.

Two detainees in the Southwest Side jail are named as plaintiffs in the federal filing, submitted Friday by a group of civil rights attorneys.

“The [j]ail…Has failed in its constitutional responsibility to the persons detained there to provide reasonable protection against the further spread of this deadly disease,” the suit contends. “They must be released because, within the time frame that would be necessary to improve safety, they would suffer irreparable harm and are therefore jailed in violation of the Constitution of the United States.”

The two named plaintiff detainees — who both have chronic or underlying medical conditions, and are housed in open-dormitory settings where other detainees have been removed after testing positive for COVID-19 — represent the two classes of detainees seeking relief, according to court documents.

Citing additional accounts from other detainees, the suit alleges that detainees cannot practice social distancing because of the congregational design of the jail or practice personal hygiene due to a lack of cleaning supplies.

The sheriff’s office also has not provided staff with personal protective equipment or the proper training to combat the spread of the virus, the suit alleges.

The suit also calls out Dart for failing to use statutory authority granted to him under the Illinois County Jail Act to remove detainees and place them under electronic monitoring or home confinement if he believes their lives or the lives of other detainees are endangered.

“The [s]heriff has intentionally failed to utilize this statutory authority in the midst of a national pandemic and state emergency, while a growing number of detainees and staff are infected and made sick every day,” according to the suit. “As a result, the [s]heriff has been deliberately indifferent to the rights and well being of all the prisoners in his custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

As of Monday evening, the jail population was at 4,567 — down more than 1,000 from last month. Officials on Monday also reported the first death of a detainee apparently linked to complications of COVID-19. Additionally, 230 detainees and 92 sheriff’s office employees have tested positive for the virus.

“The first infection was detected two weeks ago, in that time, one out of 20 detainees now has coronavirus,” Stephen H. Weil, of Loevy & Loevy, said at a virtual press conference Monday. “That’s an astronomically higher rate than the infection rate as the population as a whole, and that seems to be growing.”

Dart issued a statement Monday afternoon calling the litigation “counterproductive,” and emphasized that he has been working with the circuit court and prosecutors to release vulnerable detainees.

He and his staff also communicated with the plaintiffs’ attorneys before the suit was filed, Dart said.

“Unfortunately, they instead filed this uninformed suit which reflects a clear misunderstanding of efforts being made to respond to this crisis. In turn, we must expend resources to explain that much of what their complaint requests is already in place,” Dart said. “This is counterproductive to our mutual goal and is simply not the way to address the pandemic.”

In court documents filed Monday night, Dart echoed that argument, asserting that he has been following and enacting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to combat the spread of the virus.

Dart also argued that he has no legal or independent authority to release or place a detainee on electronic monitoring based on his “susceptibility to infection,” because that process is reserved for petitioning the circuit court to modify the conditions of bond.

“The detainees have not been denied due process by not being released — they simply have not taken advantage of the processes available to them, instead seeking to unnecessarily involve the federal court requesting this extraordinary and duplicative relief,” the response filing states. “Plaintiffs cannot run into federal court seeking an emergency injunction to make an end run around that process.”

And ordering Dart to release detainees would “second guess” a determination made by Circuit Judge Leroy K. Martin Jr. last month that denied the direct release of detainees who were eligible because of their age or underlying health conditions, court records stated.

Instead, Martin ordered expedited bond rehearings en masse for detainees to determine their potential risk to public safety and exposure to COVID-19. Those hearings resulted in the release of more than 1,200 detainees, according to Dart.

“Additional oversight by the [c]ourt here also would betray the federalism principles that give rise to a presumption against judicial intervention in the day-to-day operations of correctional facilities,” Dart argued. “Challengers must meet a high threshold to persuade courts to intervene in jail management, which these [p]laintiffs have not done.”

Dart is represented by Robert T. Shannon, James M. Lydon, Gretchen Harris Sperry, Adam R. Vaught and Lari Dierks of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP.

Attorneys and advocates representing the detainees include Stephen H. Weil and Sarah C. Grady of Loevy & Loevy; Locke E. Bowman and Alexa A. Van Brunt of the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center; and Charles Gerstein and Alex Karakatsanis of Civil Rights Corps in Washington, D.C.

This case is Anthony Mays et al. v. Thomas Dart, 20 C 2134.