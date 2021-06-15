The Illinois Supreme Court recently held that an exclusion in a general liability policy applicable to violations of statutes regulating emails and faxes “or other methods of sending” information did not bar coverage for a claim based on the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.The case is West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. v. Krishna Schaumburg Tan, Inc., 2021 IL 125978 (May 20). The insurer, West Bend, was represented by McKenna Storer of Chicago. Pretzel & Stouffer Chtd. of Chicago represented the insured, Krishna …