Two women who allege a pair of former City of Chicago detectives fabricated evidence that resulted in their wrongful murder convictions in a 1992 double homicide can pursue claims of due process right violations.In a set of identical written opinions Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin denied the defendants’ partial motion to dismiss the suits, allowing the women to bring section 1983 claims.Plaintiffs Madeline Mendoza and Marilyn Mulero were with Jackie Montanez in 1992 when she fatally shot reputed gang members …