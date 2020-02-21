Celestia L. Mays

Name: Celestia L. Mays

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 59

Current residence: Chicago

Current position: Cook County associate judge, 2020-present Past legal experience: Cook County circuit judge, 2019-20;

principal, Celestia L. Mays P.C., 1997-2019; associate, Bourgeois and Bourgeois, 1994-97; law clerk, McIntosh, Schmidt & Long in Los Angeles, Calif., 1991-94; law clerk, Mercer & Zinder in North Hollywood, Calif., 1988-91; law clerk, Law Offices of Melanie Lomax & Associates in Los Angeles, 1988-89; law clerk, Grant & Duncan in Los Angeles, 1987-88

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $84,178.45

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $54,484.25

Law school: University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, 1986

Campaign website: judgecelestiamays.com

Family: Single

Hobbies/interests: Traveling, golf, and baking

Have you ever run for office before?

No. I circulated petitions for the 5th Subcircuit in 2015, but did not run.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Voters should support my candidacy because I am the most qualified candidate in my race. I have actual judicial experience, a strong legal background and have been active in the community.

The Chicago Council of Lawyers found me “Well Qualified,” and the Cook County Bar Association, Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois and the Puerto Rican Bar Association found me “Highly Qualified/Highly Recommended.” I have also been found “Recommended” or “Qualified” by all other evaluating bar associations.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I aspired to be a judge because I believe my personality, temperament, and work ethic make me an asset to the bench.

First, I believe strongly in treating everyone fairly, with dignity and respect. Second, I have a good temperament, which is essential to maintaining a minimal level of decorum in the courtroom.

Finally, I have a strong work ethic, and I don’t mind working the extra hours needed to do my job.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

There’s never a dull moment in the area of family law. It’s always interesting to see what clients value most. For most, it’s their children. For others, it’s money or assets of value, such as pensions or the marital home. But for a few, it’s the sentimental personal property that they believe cannot be replaced or duplicated.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My greatest career achievement was my appointment by the Illinois Supreme Court to serve as a judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I bring a strong knowledge of the law and a reputation for honesty, hard work and compassion to the bench. As a judge, I have worked hard to be an effective courtroom manager, to always be prepared and on time, and kind to everyone in my courtroom.