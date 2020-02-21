Daniel L. Collins

Name: Daniel L. Collins

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 51

Current residence: La Grange

Current position: Principal, Dan Collins Law Firm LLC in Bridgeview, 2014-present

Past legal experience: Krol Bongiorno & Given, 2003-14; Hennessy & Roach, 2003; Cook County assistant state’s attorney, 1999-2003; Law Offices of Daniel L. Collins, 1998-99

Campaign funds available Oct. 1 to Dec. 31: $25,250

Campaign funds spent Oct. 1 to Dec. 31: $24,750

Law school: Marquette University Law School, 1997

Campaign website: dc4judge.com

Family: Wife, Nancy Niego Collins (deceased 2016); children Danny, 18, Aidan, 15, Claire, 13, and Katie Grace, 11

Hobbies/interests: Coaching basketball, baseball, soccer. Community involvement; commissioner, Park District of La Grange; past president La Grange Little League; past board member, LCPL Jonathan W. Collins Memorial Foundation. Frustrated golfer.

Have you ever run for office before?

I have previously run for Cook County judge in 2002 and 2018.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I will bring my 22 years of experience, honesty, morality, compassion and competence to the bench. I possess a wide range of experience in criminal law, workers’ compensation, appellate practice, election law, employment discrimination, discrimination, real estate and business litigation. If elected, I will not let them down.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I have long looked up to the judges that I practiced before in court. Those judges influenced so many people, from the attorneys that practiced in front of them to the clerks and sheriffs they interacted with to the clientele that appeared before them. I would be humbled to walk in their steps.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

The goal of every lawyer should be to continue learning. In 2004, a client suffered a rather innocuous injury slipping in a wet parking lot. Eventually, he was diagnosed with CRPS, complex regional pain syndrome. As part of the litigation, I flew out to Cleveland to take the deposition of Dr. Stanton-Hicks, one of the world’s foremost doctors in the field of CRPS. Working with one of the doctors who hosted the symposium on this syndrome and quite literally created the basis for diagnosing this syndrome, created an incredibly new understanding of this, at the time, newer diagnosis.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Making and keeping friends along the way. As an attorney, you often have to give honest advice to clients that they do not want to hear. As a litigator, you fight within the letter of the law to prevail in your case but strive to do it in a gentlemanly fashion. The fact that I can still talk to my clients and opponents on a personal basis means a lot.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Experience. Humility. Honesty. Time-management skills.