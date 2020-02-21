Jacqueline Marie Griffin

Age (as of Election Day): 42

Party: Democratic

Residence: Chicago

Current position: Cook County assistant state’s attorney, 2005-present

Past legal experience: Three years at civil firm during law school; summer intern at City of Chicago Liquor License Appeal Commission for three summers during college

Campaign funds available, Sept. 6 to Dec. 31: $26,630

Campaign funds spent, Sept. 6 to Dec. 31: $7,913.87

Law school: The John Marshall Law School, 2004

Campaign website: griffin4judge.com

Family: Married with two children

Hobbies/interests: Lawyers in the Classroom; T-ball and tea parties with my children.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Throughout my years as an ASA, I have evaluated, analyzed and prosecuted a wide range of serious felonies including murders, sexual assaults, home invasions, armed robberies, aggravated batteries, financial crimes and identity theft. I have extensive experience in researching and writing legal motions and memorandum of law and have tried numerous, complex, criminal and civil bench trials and jury trials.

This extensive experience inside the courtroom, on a daily basis, has prepared me for being judge. I have also witnessed firsthand, how instrumental a judge is in running a fair and efficient courtroom and I am fair, compassionate and open-minded.

Why do you want to be a judge?

As a prosecutor who works with survivors of sexual assault and other forms of interpersonal violence, I share a commitment to service and helping others. I have always been passionate about public service and that is why I would like to be judge.

I have spent countless hours with families who have suffered harm, and I know that the criminal justice system is an intimidating place. My purpose in life is to make their experiences with the system as bearable as possible, while ensuring that justice is served.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I worked on a case in which the grandmother urged the grandson to murder his grandfather to get at the grandfather’s money. The grandson shot and killed his 74-year-old grandfather on his way to dialysis treatment. The grandmother and grandson then used the deceased grandfather’s money to buy a car, gym shoes and furnishings for the home.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

When preparing victims of violent crime for trial, I meet with them, talk to them and hope to make their experience testifying as bearable as possible. My greatest career accomplishment is when they finish the trial, or the defendant takes a plea and those victims hug me and thank me for helping them.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Fairness and objectivity are essential in being a good judge, and I have demonstrated these qualities in every aspect of my life. I am open-minded, compassionate and hardworking, and I think that these qualities are what make me an exceptional candidate for judge. My experiences in life, living in the city and working in the state’s attorney’s office, have given me the legal knowledge, common sense and patience that a judge needs to make life-altering decisions. Everyone deserves to be treated under the law and in life with the same respect and dignity as another.