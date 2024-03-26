Have you ever thought it fathomable that another professional group, untrained in the law, could deem your practice unnecessary and, as a result, stop you from doing your work as a lawyer?What if the IRS said that only enrolled agents could contest tax disputes?What if the Supreme Court justices ruled that plaintiffs and defendants had to be self-represented and could not use lawyers?Well, what may sound like lunacy is exactly what is happing in Illinois real estate, with certain title companies pushing an agenda to turn …