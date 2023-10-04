The Illinois Real Estate Lawyers Association (IRELA), Association of Real Estate Attorneys (AREA) and Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund (ATGF) have issued a joint statement about the work being done to protect the interests of real estate lawyers.Illinois is one of only six states that use attorneys for real estate closings. There have been attempts to marginalize real estate attorneys for years. The Chicago Bar Association brought suit against Quinlan & Tyson in 1966 to stop real estate brokers from engaging in the …