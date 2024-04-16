A woman cannot sue Costco Wholesale Corp. over injuries she sustained when she slipped and fell in the food court at one of the retail company’s Melrose Park locations.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed plaintiff Reyna Cruz’s suit against the retail giant for lack of evidence.“The Court has construed all reasonable inferences in favor of Plaintiff, but Plaintiff has failed to present evidence by which a reasonable jury could find that Costco …