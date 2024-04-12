VanderCook College of Music must face a claim under the Illinois Civil Rights Remedies Restoration Act (CRRRA) in a lawsuit by a former student who alleged that it violated Title IX.U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the newly enacted statute — intended to restore “the full enjoyment of civil rights unjustly limited” by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller, P.L.L.C., 596 U.S. 212, 230 — could be retroactively applied to the plaintiff’s …