Where executive order issued by Governor of Illinois limiting religious services to ten persons during COVID-19 pandemic did not violate Free Exercise clause of First Amendment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of Illinois issued an order limiting the size of public assemblies, including religious services, to 10 people. Epidemiologists believe that the total number of cases and deaths in …