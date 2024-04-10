NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, a retired executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, was sentenced Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general.Weisselberg, 76, was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs following the sentencing, which lasted less than five minutes.Asked if he wanted to address the court, Weisselberg, wearing a black windbreaker and a face mask, responded …