I have seen two productions of playwright Tim Crouch at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier and found them both extraordinary.Each were based upon one of the lesser-known characters from a Shakespeare classic. This has been done by others, notably in Tom Stoppard’s play in the full length production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.” Both of the Crouch productions were one act monologues. “I, Banquo” features the best friend of Macbeth who the cursed Scot has brutally murdered in his quest to become King of …