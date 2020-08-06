Grubhub delivery drivers are not exempt from a federal law forcing them to arbitrate claims against the company, a federal appeals panel has ruled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week found the workers are not engaged in interstate commerce as defined by the Federal Arbitration Act.Section 1 of that law carves out an exception to the general command that courts force arbitration agreements in employee contracts. The language states that the statute does not apply to “seamen, railroad employees, or any other …