Steven M. Levin, founder and senior partner at Levin & Perconti, had a heart attack while golfing last September. While waiting for paramedics to arrive, a 20-year-old caddy performed CPR, which helped to keep him alive.Levin was comatose for 12 days and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in November. He returned to work earlier this year.Now he’s advocating for businesses to implement CPR training for staff, with his firm hosting a class Tuesday as part of CPR Awareness Week.While returning to a high-stress role …