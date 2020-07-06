Illinois Republicans canceled a Fourth of July picnic after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh rejected their emergency request for an injunction lifting limits on crowd size.Kavanaugh made no comment Saturday in denying the GOP organizations’ application to block Gov. J.B. Pritzker from enforcing a 50-person limit against political parties in the months leading up to the November general election.The organizations, which had planned to hold the picnic and a fireworks show in Will County, contend the limit …