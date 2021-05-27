As the court system begins to transition out of its mostly virtual pandemic operations, Illinois courts are attempting to make navigating the process easier with the launch of Illinois Court Help, a free helpline to assist self-represented litigants.Illinois Court Help, which began operations May 17, was initially proposed by Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne M. Burke in spring 2020 and has been in development for the last year, according to Lisa Colpoys, supervising senior program manager for Illinois Court Help. …