The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear six civil cases in its latest Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, including a case where the City of Chicago may have to pay $1 million to the estate of a man police killed in an unsuccessful burglary and face a civil lawsuit by his accomplices.The high court also agreed to hear 14 criminal cases, for a total of 20 accepted PLAs in its January term.In John W. Givens et al., etc., v. The City of Chicago, the city is appealing the 1st District Appellate Court’s decision …