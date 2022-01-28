SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers will return to the Statehouse next week for their first in-person sessions since Jan. 4.House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, said Thursday the recent decline in COVID-19 cases makes returning to the Capitol possible.“Our goal is to be productive while also keeping everyone safe, so masking and social distancing policies will still be in place,” Welch said in a news release. “I want to encourage everyone to get their vaccine and booster, and take advantage of the SHIELD testing …