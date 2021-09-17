SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court is being asked to consider the laws of the state of California and the U.S. Constitution in ruling on one man’s eligibility to be issued a Firearm Owners Identification card by the Illinois State Police. The high court heard oral arguments Thursday in Thomas Brown v. the Illinois State Police, in which Brown is seeking to have his FOID rights restored so that he can participate in target shooting, hunting and be able to defend himself, according to a court filing. Brown was a FOID …