Michael J. Burke

A criminal defendant can’t demonstrate a conflict of interest if his defense attorney previously represented an “intended murder victim,” a unanimous Illinois Supreme Court ruled last week.

In the opinion, the high court declined to create new category of per se conflicts of interest in criminal cases.

Illinois courts recognize three types of per se conflicts that occur when the defense lawyer has ongoing or past associations with the victim, the prosecution or prosecution witnesses.

The justices upheld rulings from the Lake County Circuit Court and 2nd District Appellate Court, which found the defense attorney in Donnell Green’s murder trial in 2010 did not labor under a per se conflict based on those three categories.

If established by the defendant during postconviction relief proceedings, a per se conflict of interest is grounds for reversing the conviction.

In a June 2010 trial, a Lake County jury convicted Green on two counts of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Prosecutors tied Green, a member of the 4 Corner Hustlers street gang, to the 2007 shooting death of Jimmie Lewis in Waukegan.

On Oct. 18, 2007, Green was riding in a car when a fellow passenger shot at a car driving in the opposite direction that had rival gang members inside.

Daniel “Keeko” Williams was driving the targeted car. Lewis, a passenger in the same car, was struck and killed by the gunfire.

In 2012, the 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed Green’s conviction under theories of accountability.

Green filed a postconviction appeal in 2014, arguing, among other things, that his attorney, Robert P. Ritacca, was ineffective because he previously represented Williams in separate criminal proceedings.

Writing for the court, Justice Michael J. Burke disagreed with Green’s argument that the conflict rule should apply “when counsel represented the intended, but not actual, victim.”

The justices rejected Green’s reliance on the high court’s 2008 decision in People v. Hernandez, a case where the defendant was charged with solicitation of murder for hire and his defense attorney represented the unharmed victim.

Instead, the high court looked to its 2012 ruling in People v. Fields, which detailed the three categories of per se conflicts of interest, including “where defense counsel has a prior or contemporaneous association with the victim, the prosecution, or an entity assisting the prosecution.”

“As Hernandez recognized, application of the per se conflict rule is simple and straightforward,” Burke wrote. “The matter is settled if counsel represents both the defendant and the victim of the defendant’s alleged conduct. Those circumstances are not present in this case.”

The 12-page decision is Burke’s first authored opinion since he joined the Supreme Court in March.

Green was represented by Assistant Appellate Defender Lucas Walker. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Assistant Attorney General Leah M. Bendik represented the state. A spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

This case is People v. Donnell Green, 2020 IL 125005.