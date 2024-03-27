The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to consider actor Jussie Smollett’s appeal of his disorderly conduct conviction for lying about an alleged hate crime, along with accepting five civil Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions.A Cook County jury convicted the actor of five felony counts of disorderly conduct, and he was sentenced to five months in jail. The 1st District Appellate Court upheld the ruling in December.Smollett was charged with staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying …