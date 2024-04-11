Where petitioner failed to show nexus between her past persecution and membership in protected group, petition for review of decision denying asylum and withholding of removal was denied.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.In March 2016, Tania Borjas Cruz was living in Tela, Honduras, with her then nine-year-old son. Cruz opened a business selling food and clothing out of her home. A month later, Cruz was visited by a man and a woman who …